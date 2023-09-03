British UFC fighter Aspinall expressed his readiness to fight with Sergey Pavlovich

The British fighter of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Tom Aspinall expressed his readiness to fight with the Russian Sergey Pavlovich. His words lead YouTube– The Mac Life channel.

“There is only one opponent left for me – a big Russian guy with whom no one wants to fight, and I will gladly go into the octagon with him. I will be happy to fight with Sergei Pavlovich, ”Aspinall said. He noted that he and Pavlovich had to fight twice already, but the fights failed.

On August 19, Pole Jan Blachowicz, former UFC light heavyweight champion, spoke about his readiness to fight Pavlovich. “Sounds tempting. This is a great idea, I’m going to talk to the UFC about moving up to heavyweight, ”he admitted.

Pavlovich is currently number one in the UFC heavyweight rankings. The champion is American Jon Jones, who will defend the title in a duel with compatriot Stipe Miocic. The 30-year-old Russian fighter has 17 wins in 18 fights.