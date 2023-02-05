The sources talked about a shortage of funds allocated to defense affairs, despite realizing the urgent need for rearmament in the aftermath of the Russian war in Ukraine.

And the British “Sky News” network quoted defense sources as saying that Britain will not be able to provide a large number of soldiers as expected by NATO members for a new major force that the alliance is forming to strengthen its defences.

British and American commitments to Ukraine

In late January, Britain and the United States confirmed their intention to continue providing Ukraine with “all the weapons it needs” to counter the Russian military attack.

In a joint press conference held in Washington, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed that his country would provide Kyiv with heavy weapons and equipment, including artillery and weapons equipped with night vision.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also said that Washington aims to provide Ukraine with weapons to “make it able to engage in the negotiation process.”

Cleverly justified his country’s decision to send tanks to Ukraine, by helping it to “repel” the Russians in the east and south of the country, stressing that London will support the Ukrainians “until victory.”

Last month, London announced that it would send Challenger 2 tanks to Kiev, to be the first country to deliver Western-made heavy tanks to Ukraine.