British travelers will be able to arrive in Spain from Monday without restrictions. The Government has decided to include the United Kingdom, and also Japan, in the list of countries and special administrative regions whose residents are not affected by the temporary restriction of non-essential travel to the European Union through the external borders.

In an order published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) this Friday, the Government justifies this decision on the importance of British tourists for national tourism. “Spain receives an annual number of visitors that is not only especially relevant in absolute terms, but also relative, therefore, many economic sectors need to adapt their capacities in anticipation of the changes that take place in borders », explains the order.

The text also explains that Spain’s decision may soon be followed by the European Union. ‘It is foreseeable’ that the EU ‘Allow the UK and Japan to be included among the countries exempted from restrictions. Several Member States already place them in that privileged position ”, argues the Government.

United Kingdom and Japan join the list of countries whose travelers do not have any restrictions to travel to Spain, in which they are already Israel, Northern Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and China, as well as residents of the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions.