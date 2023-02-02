The prisoner said that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine trained in Britain surrendered after 20 minutes of the first battle

Captured Ukrainian soldier Artem Kovalenko said that, together with a group of colleagues who were trained at a military training base in the UK, he surrendered after 20 minutes of the first battle near Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This is reported RIA News.

According to Kovalenko, he was called up for military service in June 2022, and soon he was sent to study in the UK. “In Britain, they took a course for a young fighter – shooting, medicine, military law and basic military things – storming trenches, storming cities, buildings,” the prisoner said.

The training lasted 21 days, after which the military group returned to Ukraine, where they patrolled the village of Zabolotye in the Volyn region, and then they were sent to Svyatogorsk in the DPR. “After that, we went to the positions where we stayed for a month before being captured. We had the task of holding the defense. We were taken prisoner on December 1, we were bypassed and our positions were stormed. Twenty minutes of the fight – and we surrendered, ”Kovalenko said.

Earlier, Presidential Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova said that the Ukrainian side was delaying the exchange of prisoners of war with Russia. According to her, Kyiv gives priority to the exchange of media personalities, and ordinary and sergeants from the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are deleted from the lists or declared missing.