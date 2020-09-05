British track and field athlete Mo Farah has set a new world record in hours at the Diamond League stage in Brussels, reports RT…

In one hour, the athlete covered the distance of 21 330 meters.

The Briton managed to break the record of the Ethiopian Haile Gebreselassie, who in 2007 ran 21,285 meters during the same time.

Recall that Mo Farah is a four-time Olympic champion in long-distance running.

Previously, athlete Joshua Cheptegei from Uganda set a world record in the 5,000 meter race at the Diamond League in Monaco.