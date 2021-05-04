British tourists could be back in Mallorca, Ibiza, Minorca and Formentera this month, according to Rosa Ana Morilla Rodriguez, Director General of Tourism.

“I’m very optimistic that a deal could be agreed to open the Balearics to British holidaymakers, ”Morilla Rodriguez told Sky News, adding that she’s hopeful that the Balearic Islands will be on the ‘Green’ list.

If the Islands are ‘Green’ listed, British tourists won’t have to quarantine when they go home and that would make Mallorca a much more attractive holiday choice.

“We have the right numbers and we have the right measures in place that will allow us to be considered ‘Green’, “said Morilla Rodriguez.

“It’s also about the capability of hospitals to isolate different variants of the virus, which is something that is not done by all the hospitals in Spain, but we do it here, ”she told Sky News.

“I think Mallorca is such an important destination for the UK and I’m confident we can have this travel corridor, “she added.” We have told the British Ambassador that we have all the factors required to be considered ‘Green’. “