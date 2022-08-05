Home page World

A tourist is said to have been killed on the Mallorcan party mile Magaluf. His brother raises serious allegations against the “Boomerang” club and the police – but they describe a different scenario.

Magaluf – What happened on the night of July 26, 2022? This question is currently occupying the Mallorcan authorities as well as medical cannabis mogul Maximilian White. The entrepreneur’s younger brother, Tobias White-Sansom (35), died after days of fighting as a result of serious injuries he sustained while partying at the “Boomerang” club in the popular party stronghold of Magaluf. While the family has requested the body of the father of two be repatriated to the UK, White appears determined to hold those responsible accountable.

Briton dies in Magaluf – Dead man’s brother is certain: Securities “beat him really badly”

Again Mirror reports, the events that caused his brother to die are both incomprehensible and extremely brutal. White, citing testimonies that his lawyer is said to have passed on to him, describes the course of events as follows:

White-Sansom is said to have forgotten a T-shirt in the VIP area of ​​the “Boomerang” club when he was accompanied by his girlfriend on a visit to the party mile in Magaluf. While he was waiting for the item of clothing, he was about to get another drink at the bar when suddenly someone “grabbed him from behind,” says White. Then the situation escalated. “He didn’t know who it was and fought back. Three or four security officers took him to a corner of the club, finished him off and started hitting him really badly. Then they handcuffed him and beat him again.”

In another area, the security guards are said to have continued to abuse the man who was tied up. “They knelt on his neck, hit him, took off his shoes and tried to break his toes. According to witnesses White, the ordeal lasted about 12 minutes. “At the same time, they took jewelry from him and put it in their pockets,” claims the dead Briton’s brother.

Death after visiting a club in Magaluf: the deceased’s brother raises serious allegations against the police

White says police eventually found White-Sansom semi-conscious and unable to hold his head up. “The police grabbed him, threw him on the ground and put a second pair of handcuffs on him.” Then all eight officials are said to have knelt on the panicked man. “A group of 50, 60 people gathered around them, one shouted ‘You’re going to kill him’ – apparently my brother was pleading for his life.”

As a result, White-Sansom was arrested and given tranquilizers. The police are also said to have attacked the onlookers. “The reason so many witnesses are coming forward is that five or six of them were themselves attacked by the police[…]’ the entrepreneur is certain.

The authorities, on the other hand, paint a different picture of the fateful night. The Spanish police let that Mirror according to reports, one was called to the “Boomerang” club because of an attack on a security guard. A guest is said to have given the employee a headbutt while intoxicated. “The Guardia Civil can confirm that the circumstances are currently being investigated,” said a spokesman. “When the Guardia Civil police arrived, this man was violent and the police held him for medical attention. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Briton dies after visiting a club: Wealthy brother wants to close party mile Magaluf himself if necessary

There is no further information so far, only that White-Sansom has now died in the Mallorcan hospital. “He was a good father, had no criminal record, was loved all over the world and he held our family together like glue,” White recalls speaking to the Mirror. It is obvious that he wants to hold those responsible accountable. But should the investigation remain without consequences, White has already made an announcement. “If I have to, I will buy the Magaluf Mile and close it permanently,” said the wealthy company, “because it is a danger to people. It is not controlled.” (askl)