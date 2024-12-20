The main country of origin of tourists to Spain is the United Kingdom. Throughout the year, subjects arrive from the islands in search of warmer temperatures, but According to tour operators, this is changing.

TUI, one of the largest tour operators in Europe, maintains that the British are beginning to abandon Spain as a main destination, and have already found substitute, or rather, substitutes.

Sébastien Ebel, CEO of TUI Group, has seen a notable change in the travel patterns of British tourists. “What we see is that more people go to Egypt in winter instead of the Canary Islands,” he states, in statements collected by the Mirror.

For budget-conscious tourists, affordability is crucial, and Ebel notes that more and more travelers are They operate on a limited budget.

“We also see quite often new clients who are on less income but still want to travel and have a budget of €1,000 or £800 per holiday. If they don’t see it in Spain, they look for alternatives and find them“he says.

With rising costs, capacity issues and protests against mass tourism in Spain, places like Egypt and Tunisia They are becoming attractive to those who want to save on their winter sun holidays.

“There is a shift taking place, especially in the family segment, towards more affordable destinations,” Ebel added. EasyJet Holidays has also seen an increase in demand for less frequented destinations, such as Egypt and Morocco.

Its CEO, Garry Wilson, attributes this trend to significant improvements in hotels and infrastructuremaking previously neglected areas much more attractive to international visitors.