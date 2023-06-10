Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

The Downing Street Partygate scandal has already cost Boris Johnson the post of Prime Minister. Now he is stepping down as an MP.

London – Boris Johnson has resigned his mandate as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect. The reason for this is the investigation by a parliamentary committee into the “Partygate” scandal. He claimed the results would serve to oust him from Parliament. These were only a few weeks ago further violations of the lockdown rules published. With the resignation, Johnson forestalled the publication of the results. This also means a renewed challenge for the Tory party.

Boris Johnson resigns: Ex-Prime Minister gives up his seat in Parliament

A parliamentary committee is currently investigating whether Johnson is related to the House of Commons illegal parties in Downing Street during lockdown knowingly lied to. On Friday (June 9), he announced that he had received a letter from the committee that made it clear “that they are determined to use the case against me to oust me from Parliament.” He said he was resigning immediately , which resulted in “an immediate by-election”.

However, the committee had “still not produced the slightest evidence that I knowingly or negligently misled the House of Commons,” the 58-year-old said. Johnson denounced the committee as a “sham court.” “It is very sad to be leaving Parliament – at least for the moment – but most of all I am stunned and appalled that I can be pushed out of Parliament in an anti-democratic manner,” Johnson said, accusing the committee of “egregious bias”. before.

The previously unpublished report is full of “inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice,” the ex-premier continued. He complained that he had no “formal way” to challenge the committee’s statements. His goal “from the beginning was to find me guilty, regardless of the facts,” Johnson added.

Boris Johnson resigns as MP: ‘The party is over – at least for now’

The committee has a majority of MPs from Johnson’s conservative party. The Committee can impose sanctions for misleading Parliament, such as a suspension. If this lasts longer than ten working days, it usually leads to by-elections in the MP’s constituency. With Johnson’s resignation, there is now an automatic vote. “The party’s over,” she captioned it Times. But Johnson also said he was leaving the House of Commons “at least for the time being”.

With the resignation of ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the British Tory party is finally facing a crucial test. The former head of government calls for incumbents Rishi Sunak with the surprising step right out. “This is a de facto split in the Conservative Party,” said David Campbell-Bannerman of the Conservative Democratic Organization, a vocal group within the party BBC. “We will rally around Boris.” The public broadcaster commented that the ghost of Boris Johnson will continue to haunt Sunak and the Conservative Party.

Johnson’s exit also dangerous for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – will more resignations follow?

When Johnson left Downing Street in the summer of 2022, pushed by his group after a series of scandals, the opposition Labor Party had only a small lead in the polls. It has now grown massively. Many party members see Sunak as a “kingslayer” who is responsible for Johnson’s end with his own resignation in July 2022.

All in all, Johnson’s resignation could have serious consequences for Prime Minister Sunak. Rumors are circulating in London that more MPs are preparing to resign. That would lead to new elections and thus the end of the Tories’ government. “Tonight is deeply embarrassing for Rishi Sunak because, since becoming Prime Minister, he has tried to define himself as everything Boris Johnson was not,” she writes BBC. Sunak had promised transparency and responsibility.

Despite Johnson’s resignation: parliamentary committee wants to publish report soon

Johnson is a political titan, said Johnson’s confidante Priti Patel. According to a survey, almost two-thirds of Tory voters continue to think positively about “Boris”, whom many still see as the only suitable campaigner for the Tories. It cannot be ruled out that the beaming election winner of 2019 will run again in the parliamentary elections planned for 2024.

But there is some headwind for Johnson. In response to Johnson’s sweeping blow, the parliamentary committee said the ex-PM was undermining the integrity of the House of Commons. The report is to be published soon. “One should not think for a minute that this is the end of Boris Johnson,” he comments BBC-Correspondent Chris Mason. Rather, it is once again a day for what Johnson does best: make headlines. (vk/dpa/afp)