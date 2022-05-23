The British television ITV has published four photographs of the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, in which he speaks with a group of guests, drinks and raises his glass, apparently breaching, on November 13, 2020, the confinement rules that the Government had dictated to the population a week before. The ‘partygate’ continues to create problems for the conservative leader.

In no way can it be argued that the farewell party for Lee Cain, who had been director of communication at 10 Downing Street, complied with the rules approved by Parliament. The other guests are not identified by ITV, but they are from different homes, they are not working, they do not keep their distance. On a table there are bottles of champagne, wine, gin, chips,… It’s a ‘party’.

Last December, the Labor MP, Catherine West, asked him: “Could the Prime Minister explain to the House if there was a party in Downing Street on November 13?” “No,” the prime minister replied with absolute certainty about what happened a year ago at his residence. “But I am sure that, whatever happened, the recommendations and rules were followed at all times.”

waiting for gray



Johnson’s ability to deny the obvious and escape from danger is already legendary. Johnson has repeatedly stated in the House of Commons that no rules were broken at Downing Street. When various testimonies, or police fines after investigating the complaints, confirmed that illegal parties had been held, the prime minister alleged ignorance.

He has only been fined, about 60 euros, for attending a birthday party that his wife, Carrie, would have organized. The London Metropolitan Police announced last week that it has now closed the investigation. He has analyzed 12 events and has fined 126 people. The British press is now demanding an explanation from Johnson and the Police about the party with photos from November 2019.

The leak to ITV comes after a weekend in which Johnson’s spokesmen and unnamed members of senior official Sue Gray’s team have squabbled in the media over who invited whom for the leader and his deputy to meet last week. week to discuss Gray’s full partygate report. Once the Police investigation is over, it should be published very soon.