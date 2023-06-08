AA surprising turn is taking place in the British newspaper market. After a bitter dispute over the Barclay family’s alleged debts of almost one billion pounds, the major British bank Lloyds Banking Group has commissioned a receiver to sell the influential newspapers “Daily Telegraph” and “Sunday Telegraph” as well as the magazine “The Spectator”.

Lloyds has apparently lost patience with the Telegraph Media Group (TMG) owners who are indebted to it. Restructuring and advisory firm AlixPartners, on behalf of Lloyds, has taken control of the Barclay family’s Bermuda-registered holding company B.UK, which owns the shares of TMG and Spectator Ltd through a complicated structure. holds. The investment bank Lazard is to advise on the sale. Intense interest in the newspaper titles is expected in the industry.

The background to the surprising development are the old debts of the brothers Frederick and David Barclay, two billionaires who, among other holdings, also owned the London hotel The Ritz. David is now deceased. The twin brothers had bought the “Telegraph” media group in 2004 after a bidding war with the German Axel Springer Verlag, among others, for a good 660 million pounds. At that time they had taken out large loans from the Royal Bank of Scotland, which took over Lloyds after the financial crisis and wrote off most of them. The British media is now talking about almost a billion pounds in debt. Previously, the extent of this debt was not known.

Newspapers should be equipped with enough capital

The Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph newspapers, known for their conservative political views and influence in the ruling Tory party, are valued at up to £700m. Although TMG was placed under a compulsory administrator, it should not go into insolvency proceedings. A spokesman for the Barclay family was quoted as saying the “loans in question are linked to the family’s ownership structure of its media assets.” They would “in no way affect the operations or financial stability of the Telegraph Media Group.” The companies in the Barclay portfolio remain strong and “well capitalized, with minimal debt and strong liquidity.” A spokesman for AlixPartners also made it clear that the receivership was not related to TMG’s financial situation.







In the media industry, the two “Telegraph” titles and the “Spectator” are considered to be profitable due to the relatively well-performing advertising business and subscription income. In the last financial year, TMG increased its turnover by 4 per cent to £245m and reported a profit of almost £30m. The “Telegraph” media, like some other newspapers, have not announced their circulation to the official circulation inspection body ABC since 2020. According to the latest reported figures, the Daily Telegraph had a paid circulation of 317,000 copies at the end of 2019, while the Sunday Telegraph had 248,000 copies. Since then, print circulation is likely to have continued to decline while digital subscriptions have increased. The “Spectator”, which has sales of around 100,000 (print and digital), is particularly successful among the political weekly magazines.

According to the Times, which belongs to Rupert Murdoch’s competing media group, there is likely to be a bidding war over the Barclay family’s newspaper titles. The newspaper put up a number of names of potential buyers, including the Associated Newspapers Group (DMGT), which owns the high-circulation right-wing Daily Mail, and the German Springer publishing house (“Bild”, “Welt”, “Politics”). A purchase by the Daily Mail group could encounter competition law difficulties. The Dutch Mediahuis group (“De Telegraaf”, “Irish Independent”) is also being considered as a possible bidder. Mediahuis is chaired by Murdoch MacLennan, a former head of TMG.

The sovereign wealth funds from Qatar and Saudi Arabia could also be interested in the “Telegraph”, speculation in London, as well as the conservative hedge fund manager and Brexit supporter Paul Marshall, who has invested in the broadcaster GB News. Czech investor Daniel Křetínský, a major shareholder in Royal Mail, publicly expressed interest years ago.







For the Barclay family, the loss of the Telegraph group is a financial loss and a loss of image. The family has attracted attention in recent years through embarrassing public strife and is deeply divided internally. In 2020, Frederick Barclay sued his brother’s sons. The 88-year-old accused his nephews Alistar, Aidan and Howard of bugging him and his daughter at the Ritz Hotel with an illegal bug. Aidan and Howard Barclay served on the Telegraph Media Group’s board of directors until this week. Immediately after taking control, AlixPartners kicked them out of there.