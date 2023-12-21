ZTwo British teenagers were found guilty on Wednesday over a “disturbing” murder of a trans girl. A jury convicted a boy and a girl, who were not named because of their ages, after a four-week trial in Manchester. A date for the announcement of the sentence has not yet been set. Judge Amanda Yip warned the pair that she would have to “impose a life sentence.” The murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey sparked horror and sympathy.

Ghey, who was born a boy and lived as a girl, was stabbed to death in Warrington, northwest England, in February. She was stabbed 28 times in the head, neck, back and chest. Her body was found in a park.

Interest in serial killers

The trial discussed how the two young people talked about Ghey's murder in the days and weeks before the crime. The accused downloaded an app that allowed her to watch videos of real people being tortured and murdered. The girl developed an interest in serial killers, took notes on their methods and said she had “dark fantasies” about killing and torturing.

Both of them created a “kill list” with four other young people they wanted to harm.

A prosecutor said after the verdict that the case was “one of the most frightening” she had ever dealt with. “The planning, the violence and the age of the murderers are unbelievable.”