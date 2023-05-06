The day of the coronation

This Saturday, May 6 is a special day for all of the UK. In fact, 8 months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Great Britain welcomes and formally proclaims her successor, her son Charles, who takes the name of King Charles III. As per tradition, the event takes place in Westminster Abbey, which today more than ever becomes the center of the world and the place to which the thoughts of all the British around the world turn.

British party

His Majesty’s subjects who work in Formula 1 could not be an exception, an environment that has always been characterized by a very strong Anglo-Saxon predominance. Just think of the fact that, out of 10 teams on the grid, at least seven have an operational base in England. Formally though there are three teams flying the British flag on the grid: McLaren, Williams and Aston Martin. Three iconic and legendary brands that are all strongly identified with the Union Jack symbol.

Sending our very best wishes to His Majesty King Charles III on the day of his Coronation. You’ll spot the Coronation emblem on the AMR23 this weekend in celebration of this special occasion. #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/ImYEmjj8MP — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) May 6, 2023

A special emblem for the MCL60 on a special weekend. 👑🇬🇧 Everyone at McLaren Racing would like to congratulate King Charles III on his coronation as we wish him a very long and happy reign. pic.twitter.com/g8Oq7TjCX8 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 5, 2023

Celebratory logo

It is therefore not surprising that all three of these teams have decided to display a celebratory logo on the livery of their single-seater that recalls the day of the coronation of Charles III. A nice way to send your best wishes to the new ruler and to feel close to home despite the thousands of kilometers that separate Miami from London.

Podium as a gift?

On the logo we recognize the name of the new King and the day of his coronation: precisely May 6, 2023. The curiosity at this point will be to understand if one of these three teams, especially Aston Martin, will be able to ‘give the new King a podium in tomorrow’s race, as an auspicious message for the successful accession to the throne.