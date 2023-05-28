Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Split

Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelenskyj stand in front of a Challenger tank. © IMAGO/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFF

Russia will probably have to find new measures against Ukrainian tanks. A video is currently circulating of a Challenger 2 tank simply pushing away Russian “dragon teeth”.

Kiev – The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on for well over a year now. Ukraine is heavily dependent on arms supplies from Western countries. Ukraine has received promises of battle tanks from Germany, the USA, Great Britain and other countries. These should also be elementary for a Ukrainian success in a possible counter-offensive. It took a long time for the NATO countries to agree on which tanks to deliver to Kiev. Now, however, British Challenger 2 tanks have already arrived on the ground.

Russia seems to be reacting to Ukraine’s new tank contingent with so-called “dragon teeth”. These are pointed stone blocks that are intended to stop the enemy tracked vehicles in front of the defensive line. In addition, Moscow is probably using deep trenches at the front to slow down tanks.

Ukraine War: Challenger tanks shovel Russian trenches

However, Russia’s defensive measures do not seem to be fully effective. A video is currently circulating on the internet of a Challenger tank simply pushing the said dragon teeth away. The video was shared by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. The tweet’s caption reads, “If there is such a thing as dragon teeth, there must be a dragon dentist.”

As you can see in the video, the tank is equipped with a shovel, so it can easily push aside any objects in its path. This applies above all to trenches dug by the enemy so that the tanks cannot move.

Ukraine war: Ukrainian fighter pilots are to be trained on western material “quite soon”.

In January, Great Britain announced that it would send 14 Challenger tanks to Ukraine. Two months later, Germany also decided to support Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. Britain has vehemently supported Ukraine from the start of the Ukraine war. First under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had repeatedly visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine. Now the incumbent Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is continuing Johnson’s course.

Recently, Sunak and Zelenskyy met and discussed the UK’s training of Ukrainian fighter pilots: “We will be an important part of the coalition of states that will provide this support to Volodymyr and Ukraine,” Sunak said, adding that “quite soon” the training of Fighter pilots could start on western material. (LP)