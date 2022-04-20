The Westminster Magistrates Court sent the Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, the extradition order for Julian Assange to be initialed and sent to the United States, where he is wanted for 18 cases, which accumulate more than 100 years in prison, in a high level legal process. The official’s term is two months, the defense will appeal and they will do it again if they confirm the transfer of the Wikileaks founder.

This Wednesday, April 20, Judge Paul Golspring decided to issue to the Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, the order for the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States so that it is signed or not and thus decide whether the delivery will take place.

After the decision of the Westminster Magistrates Court, the official will have a period of two months, which can be extended, to weigh whether to give the green light to extradition or deny it. Meanwhile, the accused’s lawyers will appeal the decision within four weeks: they have time until May 18.

Subsequently, both parties will also be able to appeal Patel’s eventual determination, but only if the Superior Court approves it.

The head of the Interior can prohibit it, according to the legislation, in cases covered by the Extradition Law enacted in 2003 and in accordance with the agreements with the requesting country, that is, in this case, the United States.

Assange’s health problems have been on the table throughout the judicial process and it is one of the most repeated arguments by defense lawyers to reject extradition to US soil.

Assange’s wife Stella Morris and WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson lead a protest outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, Britain, on April 20, 2022. © Reuters / Tom Nicholson

Even, in a previous instance, they alleged that the prisons of the United States were very difficult to bear for a person with mental health problems like the Australian, who could incur suicidal practices if confined in one of those maximum security facilities. .

The judge of first instance, Vanesa Baraitser, had denied the delivery for these reasons and justifying that the prison conditions in the US could exacerbate the risk of suicide.

However, despite the fact that the magistrate accepted the defense argument at that time, she also rejected others that her lawyers could raise again now.

The instances for the defense of Assange, who faces 18 crimes, are exhausted

The Superior will review the appeals when Patel’s response is finalized. If there is no appeal, the extradition could take place within 28 days after the minister’s authorization. As a last resort, Assange’s defenders will have the possibility to go to the European Court of Human Rights.

Assange attended Wednesday’s session via videoconference from the high-security Belmarsh prison in London, where he has been since 2019.

The United States Government awaits Assange to carry out the prosecution of the 18 crimes of espionage and computer intrusion, which add up to 175 years in prison, for the publications on his WikiLeaks portal. In 2010 and 2011, information exposing US abuses at Guantánamo and war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan were posted on that site.

With EFE and Reuters