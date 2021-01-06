Cases of infection with a new strain of coronavirus infection, which were previously recorded in the UK, have already been identified in five American states, reports TASS…

Carriers of this mutation have been reported in Georgia, California, Colorado, New York and Florida.

For the first time, a new COVID-19 strain was discovered in the United States at the end of last year. It was reported that the infected was a Colorado resident between the ages of 20 and 29, who has not recently made long trips.

It is worth recalling that the first case of infection with a mutated coronavirus was detected by British scientists in December last year. According to experts, this strain is 70% more infectious than normal.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the number of infected patients exceeded 20.8 million, the day before the virus was confirmed in 180,477 people. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 353,000 patients have died.