Already in three American states, cases of a new strain of coronavirus from the UK have been identified, the Florida Department of Public Health reported on Friday, January 1.

“There is evidence of the first case of infection with the British variety of COVID-19 in Martin County (in the east-central part of Florida. – Ed.)”, – said in a statement from the department in Twitter…

It is specified that the carrier of the strain is a 20-year-old man who has not traveled anywhere.

Also, a new strain was identified in the states of California and Colorado.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on December 30 that the specified type of coronavirus was detected in the southern part of the state. He did not specify the number of cases.

On December 29, County Health Chief Elbert Wuyne Smith announced that the state’s second resident of Simla has been infected with a new virus. Both patients worked in a social institution called the Good Samaritan Society.

The Colorado authorities have notified the staff of the US Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A new mutated variant of COVID-19 was discovered in the United Kingdom on December 14. He was recognized as 56% more infectious. In the future, this could lead to an increase in the number of patients in hospitals, said scientists from the Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases at the London School.

Cases of the new “British” coronavirus have also been identified in Brazil, China, Chile, Canada and other countries.