A new strain of coronavirus, first reported in the UK, has been found in wastewater samples from the Austrian river Vienna. This was announced on Thursday, January 28, by Norbert Kreuzinger, an employee of the Institute for Water Quality and Resource Management of the Technical University of Vienna.

“The suspicion of preliminary tests that the strain B.1.1.7 was found in the wastewater of Vienna has been confirmed,” Kreuzinger told the radio station. Radio wien…

The mutation was identified in a water sample taken on 11 January from Vienna’s central wastewater treatment plant. It is noted that experts cannot yet draw accurate conclusions about how widespread the “British” strain of coronavirus is in the city.

Also from the materials published by the radio station on Thursday, it follows that at the moment the “British” strain has been identified in the second nursing home in Vienna.

Earlier on the same day, Hans Kluge, Regional Director for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO), during a briefing in Copenhagen, said that a new strain of coronavirus, first recorded in the UK, had already been found in 33 European countries, and the “South African” variant of SARS-CoV- 2 – at 16.

Also on Thursday, acting Dmitry Lioznov, director of the Smorodintsev Influenza Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Health, noted that new mutations of coronavirus infection are more infectious, but do not affect the severity of the disease or the effectiveness of vaccines.

The day before, it was reported that the British type of coronavirus infection was detected already in 70 countries of the world, the South African – in 31.

In mid-December 2020, the UK announced the discovery of a new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain. The Advisory Board on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats in the country confirmed that it is spreading at a faster rate and requires increased caution from the population.

The discovery of a new mutation in the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in South Africa became known on December 19.