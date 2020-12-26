A new strain of coronavirus, previously identified in the UK, is already present in eight European countries, said Hans Kluge, head of the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“It is vital to strengthen existing protective measures,” Klugge said on Twitter.

The WHO spokesman stressed that the new mutation of the virus is likely to circulate among younger citizens, so he urged everyone to remain vigilant, maintain social distance and wear personal protective equipment.

On December 14, the head of the British Ministry of Health Matt Hancock announced the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus, which may be associated with its rapid spread in the south-east of England. On December 19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that, according to preliminary data, the identified strain may be 70% more infectious, but there is no evidence of its higher mortality. Several countries, including Russia, have suspended flights to Britain.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Russian scientists received samples of a new strain of coronavirus detected in the UK and began to study it.

In turn, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova noted that Russian test systems can detect a mutated strain of coronavirus, and existing vaccines will be effective against it.