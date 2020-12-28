The first case of a new coronavirus strain detected earlier in the UK was detected in Finland in the Kymenlaakso region bordering on the Russian Vyborg. This is reported by the newspaper Kouvolan sanomat citing the chief infectious disease specialist at a hospital in Kimsot municipality on Monday 28 December.

“The first carrier of a new mutation of the coronavirus found in the UK has been confirmed in Kymenlaakso. The carrier of the infection arrived in Kymenlaakso from Great Britain to spend Christmas there, ”the message says.

The identity of the infected person is kept secret.

Kymenlaakso Medical District has begun monitoring infection chains to stop the spread of a new type of virus.

The Finnish Agency for Health and Welfare (THL) is urging everyone who arrives in the country on or after 7 December to get tested for the coronavirus. This applies even to those who have already passed the test after returning to the state.

According to the site Worldometer As of December 28, Finland has 35,137 COVID-19 cases. In total, 26,000 people were cured, 546 patients died.

The appearance in the UK of a new mutation of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 was reported on December 14. The Kingdom’s specialized advisory council confirmed that the new variant of the virus is spreading at a faster rate and requires more caution from the population.