In the race between variant and vaccine, one seems to have the qualities of speed of the hare, and the other the culprit of the slowness of the turtle. But as we cannot count only on La Fontaine to get us out of this epidemic mess, scientists continue to watch closely the progression of mutations of the virus on our territory, this “epidemic within the epidemic” against which the alert for several weeks the scientific council. After a first measurement carried out on January 7 and 8, thanks to the flash survey carried out on all the positive PCR tests identified during these two days, the English variant was measured in 3.3% of cases. According to virologist Bruno Lina, it would now have reached 13.8% on January 27.

Disparities in the diffusion of the variant

It is “An increase which is not explosive as we have seen in Ireland or Portugal but which is linear and continuous”, analyzed the expert, director of the National Reference Center for Infectious Respiratory Viruses at the Croix-Rousse Hospital, in Lyon, in an interview with lyoncapitale.fr. “Clearly, today, the data we have tells us that we are on a sort of ridge line. A very difficult line to analyze to be sure to say “next week, we are sure that things will go wrong” or conversely “we are sure that nothing will happen” ”, Bruno Lina added.

This second national survey would also have shown a certain disparity in the distribution of the English variant, more present in Île-de-France, in Brittany and in the Grand-Est (where it reaches about 20%) than in Normandy or Auvergne. Rhône-Alpes (10%). Another lesson: the British strain is still clearly in the majority compared to the other variants. Searched for the first time nationally on January 27, the South African mutation of the virus then represented 1 to 2% of positive cases, when the Brazilian would be limited to a few cases.

An evolution that was not enough to reassure, especially in the light of recent information from across the Channel. The British public health agency has just revealed that the most worrying mutation linked to the South African variant had been found in several dozen patients with the English variant, in Bristol and Liverpool. Called “E484K”, this mutation would decrease the resistance of antibodies to the virus. One more obstacle on the way to the vaccine turtle, or one more motivation, for the reptile, to accelerate its “senator’s train” …