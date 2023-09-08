British police have launched a manhunt to find an escaped prisoner. The man, suspected of terrorism and espionage, slipped away by clinging under a van.

Daniel Khalife has embarrassed British authorities by escaping from a detention center in London. The former serviceman, who works as a cook at HMP Wandsworth Prison, slipped out of the kitchen and made his way out of the gate by clinging to the undercarriage of a van with straps. The police have launched a manhunt, but so far there is no trace of the criminal.

The authorities believe that the 21-year-old Englishman received help from the inside. For the judiciary, his flight comes across as a humiliation. Khalife was imprisoned in November awaiting trial on suspicion of stealing state-threatening information while serving in the army. The British OM also thinks he placed fake bombs at an army base to sow fear.

Khalife was considered an extreme flight risk. The suspicion that the stolen information was destined for Iran should have put him in the toughest prisoner category. Instead he was in Wandsworth, described by the inspectorate as virtually uninhabitable: “The walls are crumbling, it’s overcrowded and the vermin run through the corridors.” The garbage was often not put out, and sick reports were around 40 percent daily. See also Video released of kidnapped pilot

Movies

Khalife’s flight reminds security experts of plots in films such as The Shawshank Redemption, in which the protagonist disappears down a filthy sewer pipe after years of digging. Wandsworth, opened in 1851, is almost falling apart from misery. The fact that the (alleged) terrorist in red and white checkered chef’s trousers, a white T-shirt and brown safety shoes escaped under a car makes it almost unbelievable.

Daniel Khalife escaped from prison in Wandsworth. © Reuters



Was security at the gates in cahoots with Khalife? A can with a mirror stick – standard equipment for guards – under the chassis had immediately given away the stowaway. An ex-con thinks of complete ignorance. Due to budget cuts, recruits are given nine weeks of training, the shortest in Europe. “As if children dress up as a guard on Halloween,” the convicted fraudster sneered in The Times.

Incompetence

The response time of the staff also indicates incompetence. When Khalife was discovered missing at 07:00 on Tuesday morning, the leadership waited an hour and a half before the management called the police. It is feared that he is no longer in the UK. Khalife is in famous company with his flight. Robber Ronnie Biggs, of Great Train Robbery fame, climbed out of Wandsworth in 1965 using a rope ladder.

After 36 years of stunts to put the British authorities in their shirt, Biggs turned himself back to a desk in the UK. Justice wants to avoid such a public flogging in Khalife’s case.