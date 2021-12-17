by Rohith Nair

(Reuters) – British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has urged players who are unwilling to receive a Covid-19 vaccine “to get over their reluctance” because that is their social responsibility.

At a time when games are being postponed due to Covid outbreaks at various clubs, the English Football League (EFL), which governs the sport’s lower divisions, said on Thursday that a quarter of its teams’ players do not plan on get vaccinated.

“I recognize that some people cannot be vaccinated, but we all need to encourage those who are not vaccinated to overcome their reluctance,” Huddleston said, quoted by the BBC.

“The vast majority of those who are seriously ill with Covid in the hospital are not vaccinated. The most important thing anyone, including football players, can do to protect themselves, co-workers and loved ones is to get vaccinated and get a booster.”

The most recent Premier League data on vaccination levels, which is as of mid-October, revealed that 81% of players received at least one dose of vaccine and 68% received two.

“Getting the vaccine is the socially responsible thing to do. Many football players and sports stars use their profile and social media to encourage people to get vaccinated. I’m so grateful to them, they can reach people that ministers can’t,” added Huddleston.

Richard Higgins, EFL medical adviser, urges players to receive all shots of vaccine, including the booster shot if they can, now that the micron variant of the coronavirus is spreading.

