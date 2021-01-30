British skier Andrew Young broke his leg during the classic race at the World Cup in Falun, Sweden. Expressen reports.

At the final part of the distance, the athlete could not keep his balance and crashed into a billboard protecting the track from a cliff. In the collision, the skier was seriously injured, he could not continue the race. Young was hospitalized, according to the results of the examination, doctors diagnosed a fracture of the femur.

The captain of the British national team Josten Vingerui said that the season for the skier is over. He also expressed the hope that nothing threatens Young’s future career.

The race took place on Saturday, January 30th. Russian athlete Alexander Bolshunov was the first to come to the finish line.