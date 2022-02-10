By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

LONDON (Reuters) – British singer-songwriter Sting has sold his career music catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), the company said on Thursday, in the latest such move by an artist to cash in on his work. .

The deal includes all of Sting’s solo work, as well as those when he was with rock band The Police – including classics “Every Breath You Take”, “Roxanne”, “Shape Of My Heart”, “Message in a Bottle”. ”, “Fields Of Gold”, “Desert Rose” and “Englishman in New York”, among others.

UMPG, the publishing arm of Universal Music Group (UMG), did not disclose financial details of the contract, which brings together the publication of Sting’s music and his catalog of recorded music.

“It is absolutely essential for me that my career repertoire has a home where it is valued and respected – not only to connect with long-time fans in new ways, but also to introduce my music to new audiences, musicians and generations. ,” Sting said in a statement.

“Throughout my career, I have had a long and successful relationship with UMG as my partner, so it felt natural to bring it all together in one trusted house, as I head back to the studio, ready for the next chapter.”

The band The Police, of which Sting co-founded, vocalist and bassist, released five studio albums between 1978 and 1983.

As a solo artist, he has released over a dozen studio albums, starting with 1985’s “The Dream of Blue Turtles.” His most recent record, “The Bridge”, was released in November.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)

