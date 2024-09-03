British singer Elton John partially blinded by eye disease

British singer Elton John has announced that he has become partially blind due to an eye infection. He reported this on the social network Instagram (Meta (social networks Facebook and Instagram) activities are banned in Russia as extremist).

As the singer pointed out, he had been battling a severe eye infection in the summer. “After which, unfortunately, one eye can only partially see,” he stressed. Elton John added that he is recovering slowly. It will take some time before the vision returns to the affected eye.

Earlier it became known that Elton John decided to sell his luxurious wardrobe on eBay. Thus, buyers can purchase hundreds of items of clothing, shoes and accessories. Among them are Gucci jackets, Versace robes, individual Prada moccasins, as well as historical concert T-shirts and baseball caps.