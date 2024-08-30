British ship attacked with missiles in Gulf of Aden

Two missiles have exploded near a British vessel in the Gulf of Aden, the Royal Navy’s Maritime Trade Operations Office (UKMTO) said on its website website.

The incident occurred 130 nautical miles from the Yemeni city of Aden. No crew was injured in the incident, and the vessel continued on to its destination. UKMTO advised ships to exercise caution and report any “suspicious activity.”

Earlier, the Yemeni Shiite movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) attacked a British ship off the coast of the Yemeni port of Mokha. Despite the incident, the ship continued to its destination.