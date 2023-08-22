The semiconductor company Arm Holdings announced this Monday, 21, that it has registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, the American CVM) to list American Depositary Shares (ADS) on Nasdaq, in an initial public offering (IPO, in acronym in English). According to an official statement, the proposal for the offer will be made through a prospectus and the British company would appear under the symbol “ARM”.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Mizuho banks are acting as responsible for managing the securities issuance process.



#British #semiconductor #company #Arm #files #IPO #Nasdaq