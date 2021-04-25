D.he British secret service MI6 has declared war on climate sinners: According to his boss Richard Moore, secret service agents are now watching large industrialized countries to check whether they are complying with their climate protection obligations. Climate protection is the most important topic on the “foreign policy agenda of this country and for the planet”, Moore emphasized on Sunday in an interview with Times Radio. “Of course we play a role in this area.”

Moore is the first MI6 chief in history to speak about the work of his agency in a radio interview. “Where people are making commitments in the area of ​​climate protection, it may be our job to make sure that what they do is what they are committed to,” said Moore.

Moore also addresses the Ukraine conflict

“As someone used to say, ‘Trust is good, control is better,'” said Moore. Climate protection only works if everyone participates and behaves fairly. “Occasionally” must therefore be checked whether this is also the case.

In the interview, Moore also commented on the current tensions between Western states and Russia. In view of the massive Russian troop movement in the border area with Ukraine in the past few weeks, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin had been warned clearly against an invasion of the neighboring country. “The Russians have no doubts about where the UK stands on this issue,” said Moore. Moscow was also aware of the position the United States was taking on the matter.

In the past few weeks, Russia had gathered tens of thousands of soldiers in the border area with Ukraine and on the annexed Crimean peninsula. The troop transfers, justified by Russia with military exercises, sparked fears in the West of an open war between Moscow and Kiev. On Friday, Russia said it began withdrawing its troops.

Moore has been at the helm of MI6, made famous by the “James Bond” films, since July last year. The head of the secret service appears in the “James Bond” films as “M”. One of the many artistic freedoms that the film series allows itself – in truth, the MI6 boss’ nickname is “C”.