Sculptor Willard Wigan created a golden dragon smaller than a match head

A UK microsculptor has created a tiny golden dragon smaller than the head of a match to celebrate Chinese New Year. About it reports Daily Mail edition.

Willard Wigan, 66, from Birmingham, spent four months handcrafting the miniature red-eyed dragon from a single piece of gold. The micro-sculptor admits that his latest creation is the most difficult thing he has ever done, and says he has no intention of creating one because working on the dragon was a “nightmare”.

The process of creating the tiny sculpture was so labor intensive that Wigan made several mistakes. Because of this, he had to work between heartbeats and control his breathing to prevent himself from ruining his work. “Creating this dragon did not bring any pleasure,” admits the microsculptor.

Wigan, who received an OBE for services to the arts in 2007, has been creating microscopic sculptures since the age of five. He started building houses for ants.