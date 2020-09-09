British playwright Ronald Harwood has handed away on the age of 85, experiences Telegraph with regards to the assertion of the household of the deceased.

In keeping with the newspaper, Harwood died on Tuesday at his dwelling in Sussex.

In 2003, the playwright was awarded an Oscar for The Pianist within the Finest Tailored Screenplay nomination. In 2008, his screenplay for The Spacesuit and the Butterfly gained a BAFTA award.

In 2010, Ronald Harwood was awarded a knighthood.

