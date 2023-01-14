British scientists from the University of Leeds conducted a study and found out why people like chocolate. Phys.org.

The research team claims that cocoa solids, which are produced when the dessert comes into contact with the tongue, play a key role in the sensation of chocolate taste, the January 12 report notes.

In addition, when chocolate touches saliva, a fatty film is released. Because of it, a melting effect is created, which many people like so much. However, a study has shown that no matter how much fat is in chocolate, 5% or 50%, it will still melt, and this will not affect the taste in any way.

“Much more important is that the layer of fat should be located on the outside of the chocolate, this gives it a pleasant taste,” the scientists say.

The researchers hope that soon manufacturers will be able to make chocolates with the same taste, but without adding too much fat.

Earlier, the head of the gastroenterological department of the Moscow Regional Hospital named after Professor Rozanov, Maria Kolesnikova, told how bitter chocolate is useful and harmful. According to the gastroenterologist, he is one of the top products that are allowed for everyone – even people with diabetes. The benefits of it are guaranteed if you use it no more than a couple of times a week.

On January 9, nutritionist Elena Solomatina told how to cheer up on the first working day after the New Year holidays. Among other things, she mentioned dark chocolate, which, according to her, will give energy. It is better if pepper is present in its composition.