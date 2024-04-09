Peter Higgs, discoverer of the subatomic particle that bears his name and winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics, has died aged 94 | Photo: EFE/GRAHAM STUART

British scientist Peter Higgs, discoverer of the subatomic particle that bears his name – known as the Higgs boson – and winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics, has died at the age of 94, the University of Edinburgh confirmed in a statement this Tuesday (9).

Higgs, who revolutionized modern physics by discovering the particle also known as the “God particle,” “died peacefully at his home on Monday, April 8, after a brief illness and his family has asked that the press and public Please respect your privacy at this time,” according to the statement.

University President Professor Sir Peter Mathieson said today that the scientist “was a remarkable individual, a truly gifted scientist, whose vision and imagination have enriched our knowledge of the world around us”.

“His pioneering work motivated thousands of scientists, and his legacy will continue to inspire many more for generations to come,” he added.

The physicist, professor emeritus at the Scottish university, received the Nobel Prize in Physics for his work in 2013, together with Belgian François Englert.

It was with Englert that Higgs predicted, in 1964, the existence of the boson, the particle with which other particles interact and which causes them to “acquire” a certain mass.

After winning the Nobel Prize for Physics, the Briton admitted that he felt “distressed” about the award, and that he found out the news when a neighbor stopped him on the street to congratulate him.