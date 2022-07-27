London. British scientist James Lovelock, known for his early warnings about the climate crisis and for his “Gaia hypothesis,” which sees the Earth as a living being capable of self-regulation, has died at the age of 103, his family reported Wednesday.

“James Lovelock passed away yesterday (Tuesday) at home surrounded by his family on his 103rd birthday,” the scientist’s relatives said in a statement.

“To the world, he was known as a pioneer, a weather prophet and the inventor of the Gaia theory,” his family said, adding that his health had deteriorated after a recent fall.

Lovelock, who presented himself throughout his career as an “independent scientist”, had created controversy with an apocalyptic vision of the climate crisis.

“It’s late, too late to save the planet as we know it,” he told the Afp in 2009, a few months before the Copenhagen climate conference (COP15), which ended in failure.

“Prepare for huge human losses,” he used to say, a position then in the minority in the scientific world.

Lovelock, born in 1919, grew up in south London between the wars and worked for the British Institute of Medical Research for 20 years.

In the early 1960s he was hired by NASA and moved to California to work on the possibility of life on Mars.

He is known for having formulated in 1970 the “Gaia hypothesis”, which presents the Earth as a living being capable of self-regulation, a theory that at the time was criticized by his colleagues.