In one of the schools in the UK, students were forbidden to joke about the coronavirus. Writes about this Daily Mail.

Thus, a student at the Arc Alexander Academy in Hastings, East Sussex, who coughed in the direction of another person on purpose, will be kicked out of class. Also, children are threatened with suspension from school for “humorous, inappropriate comments or statements related to the coronavirus” or for purposeful physical contact with another person.

Earlier it was reported that all employees of Moscow schools – 180 thousand people – were tested for coronavirus and antibodies to it before the start of the school year. Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said that 13.3 percent (24.1 thousand people) of them had antibodies to infection. Another 3 percent (5.5 thousand employees), according to the results of the study, have COVID-19. They will not be allowed to work until they recover.

Russian schools and universities started working on September 1 in full-time format, but until January 1, 2021, new sanitary and epidemiological rules will be in force in them. Teachers and students will be required to wear masks in the building, observe social distancing, and measure temperatures. Physical education lessons will be held on the street, the premises will be disinfected.