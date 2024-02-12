London (agencies)

Britain imposed sanctions on 4 Israelis yesterday, saying they were “extremist settlers who launched violent attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.”

Under these measures, Britain imposes strict restrictions on the funds and travel of the four individuals, whom it said were involved in “disgraceful human rights violations.”

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said: “Extremist Israeli settlers threaten the Palestinians, usually with weapons, and force them to leave their lands, which are theirs.”

He added: “This is illegal and unacceptable behavior. Israel must also take stronger measures and put an end to settler violence. We often see commitments and pledges but they are not implemented.”

The British Foreign Office stated that settlers in the West Bank practiced unprecedented levels of violence during the past year.

The United States also imposed sanctions earlier this month on 4 Israelis, whom it accused of involvement in violence in the West Bank.