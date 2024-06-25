lPrincess Anne of England, sister of King Charles III, continues her recovery at Bristol’s Southmead Hospital after having suffered an accident in which, apparently, a horse hit his head.

A note from Buckingham Palace reported this Monday that the princess is “awake and conscious”, but, Due to the concussion and minor injuries she suffered, recent reports indicate that the princess is unable to remember exactly what happened.

How was the accident?

What is known so far is that there were horses nearby at the time of the incident, which occurred on Sunday night at his Gatcombe Park estate, and his medical team said his injuries were consistent with a possible impact to the head or the legs of a horse.

A local man, quoted by The Mirrorsaid he saw the air ambulance land at 9:15 p.m. Sunday and the police helicopter circled around 9:23 p.m.

For now, The princess remains under observation in the hospital as a precautionary measure and it is expected that he can be discharged this week to return home, according to the Palace.

“On the advice of doctors, His Royal Highness’s engagements for next week will be postponed. His Royal Highness sends his apologies to anyone who may feel uncomfortable or disappointed as a result. “The Japanese state visit will go ahead as planned, although unfortunately His Royal Highness will not be able to attend the state banquet tomorrow,” the statement said.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the entire Royal Family in sending his warmest love and good wishes to the Princess for a speedy recovery,” he concluded.

Ana, 73, is known for her love of horses and was the first royal to compete with the equestrian team at the Montreal Olympics in 1976.

She is also the royal patron of 28 different horse and animal-related charities, according to The Mirror.

Princess Anne during Trooping the Color 2024. Photo:x:RoyalFamily Share

When the event occurs, within the protected perimeter of its land, The princess was first treated by emergency services and then taken to the medical center, where she was accompanied by her husband, Tim Laurence.

At that time, he and Anne’s children with Mark Phillips, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips were in the mansion in the county of Gloucestershire (southwest English).

The rest of the family, including his brothers Charles, Andrew and Edward and the Princes of Wales, William and Kate, were notified shortly after.

Among the official commitments that will have to be cancelled, includes a trip to Canada that the princess was going to undertake at the end of this week and which will now have to be rescheduled. The princess apologizes “to those whom she has disappointed or caused inconvenience” for what happened, according to the crown’s note.