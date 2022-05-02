In one of the photos, Charlotte is posing with the family dog, in the other she is standing alone. The statues were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, believed to be in the garden of the family’s Norfolk home.
Princess Charlotte is the middle child of William and Catherine. Her older brother George turns nine this summer and younger brother Louis celebrated his fourth birthday a week and a half ago.
