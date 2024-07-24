Home page World

The British royal family can look forward to a financial windfall. (Archive photo) © John Walton/PA Wire/dpa

The British spend a lot on their royal family. Now the expansion of offshore wind power is bringing Charles III particularly full coffers. But this has also brought critics to the fore.

London – Good news for Charles and Co.: The British royals can look forward to a substantial financial windfall next year. As the PA news agency reported, the amount to which the king (75) and his family are entitled for carrying out their duties will increase by 45 million to 130 million pounds (about 155 million euros).

The background to this is that the income of the so-called “Crown Estate” has risen sharply. This is a portfolio of land and real estate holdings as well as the rights to the economic use of the continental shelf around the British coast.

Royals benefit from offshore wind farms

These revenues are used to fund the “Sovereign Grant,” which the British royals use to maintain their residences and finance official trips abroad.

The expansion of offshore wind farms in the North Sea in particular has recently brought in enormous sums of money. The share earmarked for the royals was therefore recently reduced to twelve percent. Nevertheless, the amount at their disposal is increasing.

Two helicopters are on the shopping list

The additional money will primarily be used to renovate Buckingham Palace, which has been underway for years, the royal family said.

Already on the shopping list for this fiscal year (ending April 2025) are two new AgustaWestland AW139s helicopters, which the royals plan to use to travel to their numerous official appointments. They are to replace two aging Sikorsky helicopters.

According to the report, it was important for the environmentally conscious king’s plans that the new helicopters could be powered by sustainable aviation fuel.

However, flights will not be reduced for the sake of the environment, otherwise the investment will not be profitable, said a palace spokesman. The monarch’s two Bentleys will also be converted to run on biofuel.

Coronation cost the palace £800,000

In addition to the running costs, there were several larger items in the last fiscal year. The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla (77), for example, cost the palace 800,000 pounds (around 950,000 euros) – but this does not include the costs for police security and military participation.

King Charles III can look forward to full coffers. (Archive photo) © Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/dpa

Foreign trips also had an impact: the most expensive for British taxpayers was the royal couple’s state visit to Kenya. Charter flights and other expenses cost more than 166,000 pounds (just under 200,000 euros). The royal couple’s trip to France cost 118,000 pounds (around 140,000 euros). In October, the royal couple plans to travel to Australia and Samoa.

Monarchy opponent criticizes price-performance ratio

The head of the anti-monarchy organisation Republic, Graham Smith, complained that the true costs for the royal family are far higher than the Sovereign Grant’s annual report, which has now been published, suggests. According to him, the taxpayer spends around 345 million pounds (410 million euros) annually on the royals.

The estimate includes the money the royals receive from other portfolios and that is available to them as private assets, as well as the high security costs, Smith argued.

“For comparison, the Irish president costs four million euros. A fraction of the cost of someone who does a similar job but is elected and accountable,” Smith said in a statement.

A palace spokesman indicated that the share of the Crown Estate due to the royal family may be further reduced to a more “appropriate” level.

Meghan and Harry’s former property remains empty

Among the many details that came to light with the publication of the Sovereign Grant report is that the property of Prince Harry (39) and Duchess Meghan (42) on the grounds of Windsor Castle remains empty.

The couple were evicted from “Frogmore Cottage”, as the building is called, more than a year ago. They had previously repaid the costs of the renovation.

Harry and Meghan broke away from the inner circle of the royal family a good four years ago. Their relationship with the rest of the royal family is considered to be broken. They now live with their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3) in the US state of California. dpa