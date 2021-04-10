The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will be held on Saturday April 17 at Windsor Castle. The ceremony will be reduced in order to comply with the Covid-19 restrictions that currently apply in the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he will not attend so that the maximum number of family members can be present. Buckingham confirmed, however, the attendance of Prince Harry.

Buckingham Palace announced this Saturday, April 10, that the funeral of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh, will take place next Saturday, April 17 at 2:00 p.m. local time at Windsor Castle. The ceremony, which will be televised live, will take place in the castle’s Chapel of St. George and will be preceded by a minute of silence throughout the country.

To comply with the Covid-19 restrictions, which are currently in force in England, a royal ceremony will be held and not a state funeral, as planned before the pandemic. Also, only 30 people will be able to be present at the time of saying goodbye to the Prince of Edinburgh. For this reason, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has confirmed that he will not attend the funeral.

“The prime minister has always wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the Royal Household, so allowing as many family members as possible will not attend the funeral on Saturday,” his Downing Street office said in a statement. .

The portrait of Prince Philip on the cover of the Evening Standard, on April 9, 2021, in London. REUTERS – HENRY NICHOLLS

After the official ceremony, led by the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury, the mortal remains of the Prince of Edinburgh will be transferred to the royal vault of Windsor Castle. Precisely, the last burial in this vault was that of his mother in 1969, Princess Alice of Battemberg, although her remains were later transferred to Jerusalem.

Prince Charles pays tribute to his “dear father”

Prince Charles, first in the line of succession to the throne of England, made a statement to the media this Saturday in which he wanted to pay tribute to his deceased father. “As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father greatly,” said Prince Charles.

“He was a very loved and cherished figure who, I can imagine, would have been deeply moved by the number of people, here, around the world and in the Commonwealth, who share in our loss and our sadness.” “Above all, I would have been amazed by the reactions and the exciting things that have been said about him. From that point of view, my family and I are deeply grateful, “he added.

Cannon Salutes by the Duke of Edinburgh





This Saturday at noon, 41 cannon shots were fired in his honor in the four nation capitals of the United Kingdom – London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast and in Gibraltar. The Duke of Edinburgh served in the Royal Navy during World War II and held the ceremonial office of Lord Grand Admiral.

The British royal family also confirmed this Saturday that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and grandson of the deceased, will attend the ceremony from his residence in Los Angeles. His wife and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will not attend on medical recommendation due to her late pregnancy.

The couple was at the center of controversy after their interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they accused members of the royal family of racism.

With Reuters and EFE.