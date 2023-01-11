Dhe legendary British guitarist Jeff Beck is dead. The famous musician died suddenly of bacterial meningitis at the age of 78, his family announced on Wednesday evening. Beck was considered one of the most influential guitarists in history. According to his family, Beck died after contracting bacterial meningitis.

In the summer he released an album with Hollywood star Johnny Depp and then went on tour. “When Johnny and I started making music together, it really sparked our youthful spirit and creativity,” Beck said at the time. “We joked that we felt like we were 18 again, so that became the title of the album.”

Beck played with various bands in and around London until 1965 when Jimmy Page recommended him to the Yardbirds as Eric Clapton’s successor. There he made a name for himself as a musical perfectionist and shaped the unmistakable riffs of their best-known hits “Over Under Sideways Down” and “Shapes of Things”.

He later formed the Jeff Beck Group and played with Rod Stewart. He has also worked in many different formations with Mick Jagger, Roger Waters, Brian May, Paul Rodgers and Stevie Wonder, as well as with Tina Turner on her “Private Dancer” album.