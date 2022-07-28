The British have not been forgotten this past weekend. Within sight of the Dover and Folkestone ferries, some holidaymakers had to spend the night in their packed cars. A family reported having taken 21 hours to cover the last five kilometers. French customs – which check passports on the British side of the Channel – had a hard time coping with the exodus, reportedly due to staff shortages. After the weekend, the waiting times gradually became more bearable, but a lot of misery is expected again this weekend as the next wave of Englishmen sets out.