British Riots | Yle: A Finnish neo-Nazi was involved in masterminding the British riots

The British riots|According to Yle, among other things, the Finnish man shared instructions for arson in the group and participated in a discussion about choosing targets.

Young a Finnish neo-Nazi has acted as a background force in the organization of riots in Britain, says Yle’s statement.

According to Yle, a man in his twenties was one of the administrators in the Telegram group where riots were planned. The Southport Wake Up group had 14,000 members before it closed.

Among other things, a Finnish man shared instructions for arson in the group and participated in a discussion about choosing targets, Yle says.

According to Yle, the man has had his own Telegram channel spreading Nazi ideology for years.

Britain’s the riots started when a 17-year-old boy born in Britain of Rwandan parents stabbed killed three children in the town of Southport on Monday of last week.

Since then, riots have been organized in various parts of Britain, in which, among other things, attempts have been made burn a hotel that accommodated asylum seekers. There have been several violent clashes with the police and counter-protesters in Britain.

About 600 people have been arrested in the riots, and more than 150 have been charged in connection with them, tells British broadcasting company BBC.

For example, according to the news agency Reuters, the police have stated that the role of extreme right-wing influencers in the origin of the riots has been considerable. For example, baseless rumors were initially spread about the background of the perpetrator of the knife attack.