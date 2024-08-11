Sunday, August 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

British Riots | Yle: A Finnish neo-Nazi was involved in masterminding the British riots

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
British Riots | Yle: A Finnish neo-Nazi was involved in masterminding the British riots
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to Yle, among other things, the Finnish man shared instructions for arson in the group and participated in a discussion about choosing targets.

Young a Finnish neo-Nazi has acted as a background force in the organization of riots in Britain, says Yle’s statement.

According to Yle, a man in his twenties was one of the administrators in the Telegram group where riots were planned. The Southport Wake Up group had 14,000 members before it closed.

Among other things, a Finnish man shared instructions for arson in the group and participated in a discussion about choosing targets, Yle says.

According to Yle, the man has had his own Telegram channel spreading Nazi ideology for years.

Britain’s the riots started when a 17-year-old boy born in Britain of Rwandan parents stabbed killed three children in the town of Southport on Monday of last week.

Since then, riots have been organized in various parts of Britain, in which, among other things, attempts have been made burn a hotel that accommodated asylum seekers. There have been several violent clashes with the police and counter-protesters in Britain.

About 600 people have been arrested in the riots, and more than 150 have been charged in connection with them, tells British broadcasting company BBC.

For example, according to the news agency Reuters, the police have stated that the role of extreme right-wing influencers in the origin of the riots has been considerable. For example, baseless rumors were initially spread about the background of the perpetrator of the knife attack.

#British #Riots #Yle #Finnish #neoNazi #involved #masterminding #British #riots

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Solovyov spoke about the increase in the number of volunteers in the army due to the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into Russia

Solovyov spoke about the increase in the number of volunteers in the army due to the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]