British Riots | “Undoubtedly, Russia has participated,” says a Finnish researcher on information influence

The British riots|Disinformation has been spread about the Southport stabbings. A Finnish researcher says he is sure that Russia has been involved in provoking the riots.

Interactively PhD in technology Pekka Kallioniemi The University of Tampere considers it clear that Russia has somehow influenced information because of the riots in Britain.

Research doctor Pekka Kallioniemi

“Undoubtedly, Russia has participated in spreading different narratives and contributed to provoking riots. It is very typical of their activities.”

Kallioniemi has studied social media and disinformation in particular.

The far right has been rioting in England since last week. The background is the knife attack in Southport on Monday, in which three children died and five children and two adults were wounded.

Disinformation has been spread about the case. One of the most widespread false claims in the early stages was that the suspect’s name was Ali al-Shakati, and that he would have arrived in Britain in a small boat across the Channel. According to the lies, he was Syrian and Muslim. A site linked to Russia repeated these lies.

In reality, the suspect was born in Britain and his parents were born in Rwanda. The suspect is a minor, which is why, according to the law, the British authorities could not tell, for example, his age immediately upon arrest.

Russia aims to divide communities with its information influence, Kallioniemi says. He says that, for example, a few years ago during the Black lives matter protests and riots in the United States, Russian troll factories published content both for and against the Black lives matter movement.

“The idea is that a divided nation is weak in terms of foreign policy because it focuses on internal problems and bickering. It has worked particularly well in the United States, which has a two-party system, but there is a similar polarization in England as well.”

Kallioniemi follows accounts in the X message service, which he calls super spreaders.

“They are huge accounts with millions of followers, and their narratives are spread very aggressively.”

Super spreaders the narratives repeat the idea of ​​”western decadence” cultivated in Russia, says Kallioniemi.

“In other words, that the West has decayed, the wokeist has taken over and immigrants are taking over communities.”

According to Kallioniemi and when joining the Olympics in a boxing match that the super spreaders in question have been active in the British riots.

Kallioniemi names, for example, a super spreader by Tommy Robinson, who is the founder and former leader of the far-right British organization English Defense League. According to Kallioniemi, he has actively provoked riots, and he has also been connected to Russia.

“Robinson visited Russia in 2020. He gave speeches there, and the media controlled by the Kremlin made quite a lot of stories about him.”