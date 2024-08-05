British Riots | Riikka Purra talks about “political nullification” in relation to violence

The British riots|According to Riikka Purra, it’s not worth looking for explanations for violence that tend to invalidate it.

Basic Finns Chairman, Minister of Finance Riikka Purra says that violent news is treated differently “depending on the setting”.

The riots in Britain, which started a week ago with the stabbings of small children and which led to the death of three, have sparked comments from politicians in Finland as well.

On Sunday, Purra shared the MP Good luck Rostila (ps) writing message service in X. Rostila accused the media of keeping silent about the background of the stabber.

Member of Parliament of the Coalition Martin Paasi said on Mondaythat “the promotion of problems related to immigrants in traditional media already makes people angry”.

Incorrect information about the British stabber’s background was spread on social media, according to which the stabber was a Muslim immigrant who had recently arrived in Britain. It has since been reported that the stabber does not have a Muslim background. His parents are from Rwanda, but he grew up in Britain.

“Terrible incidents happen all over the world, so depending on the setting, you react to it in different ways. It’s really not worth at least belittling or looking for different explanations for them, which try to invalidate these events,” Purra commented on the discussion regarding the stabbing to HS on Monday.

Are we drawing too quick conclusions about the effects of immigration?

“When I deal with the problems of immigrants, I also deal with the second generation, which in Finland, for example, is still overrepresented both in terms of income transfers and crime. Yes, we need to be able to discuss the problems of immigration and understand that it moves voters and citizens,” says Purra.

In June In Oulu’s shopping center Valkea, an adult man stabbed a 12-year-old child with a foreign background. That’s when Purra shared a tweet on X about the stabbings in Oulu, connecting the case to street gangs.

Later, he shared a corrective tweet, stating that the Central Criminal Police said that the perpetrator has a background in the extreme right. Chairman of the Greens Sofia Virta then demanded Purra to condemn the extreme right and refrain from “hasty guesses”

“As I said, no matter how the situation goes, people are murdered, like in this situation in Britain, so I don’t think there should be an effort to nullify it, in any way politically,” commented Purra.