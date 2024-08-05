British Riots | Far-right rioting continued in Britain on Sunday – more than 150 were arrested over the weekend

The British riots|The riots orchestrated by the extreme right continued in Britain on Sunday. The country’s government will hold a crisis meeting regarding them on Monday.

The extreme right rioters tried to set fire to a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham, UK on Sunday.

According to The Guardian, the rioters ignited set the hotel staircase on fire and broke its windows. In addition, they set the garbage on fire in front of the building.

The fires were put out and South Yorkshire Police said no one in the hotel was injured in the attack.

About 700 people gathered in front of the hotel before the attack, some of whom clashed with the police in a riot, The Guardian says.

The rioters threw chairs at the police and sprayed them with fire extinguishers. South Yorkshire Police said ten officers were injured in the attack.

Rioters in Rotherham on Sunday.

A rioter runs away from police in Rotherham on Sunday.

Protests turned into riots on Sunday also at least in Middlesbrough and Bolton.

In Middlesbrough, the protesters threw bricks and pushed burning garbage towards the police, The Guardian reports. According to the newspaper, a total of more than 300 protesters marched in the city center, shouting that they “want their country back”.

A violent clash between two different protest groups in the center of Bolton demanded the intervention of the riot police, the BBC says.

Also in Weymouth saw each other a smaller-scale clash between protesters and counter-protesters on Sunday.

According to the BBC, more than 150 rioters were arrested over the weekend.

A protester waves a British flag in Weymouth on Sunday.

Britain’s On Monday, the government held a meeting of the emergency team on the riots. In addition to the ministers, at least civil servants, police officers and intelligence officers participated in the meeting.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has promised swift criminal sanctions for riots by far-right activists. Starmer was speaking after a meeting of the country’s government emergency response team.

According to the Prime Minister, a number of specially trained police officers are ready to be sent to support the local police if new riots break out.

Starmer also warned on television on Sunday that those who took part in the violent protests “will regret” their actions.

“People living in this country have a right to safety, and yet we have witnessed attacks on the Muslim community,” Starmer said.

According to the Prime Minister, the Nazi salutes seen in the streets, the attacks on the police and the racist rhetoric of the rioters have made it clear that the riots are about “extreme right-wing crime”.

British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told the BBC on Monday morning that violent protesters do not speak for Britain. Instead, those who clear the streets of the rioters are talking, Cooper continued.

The Minister of the Interior gave his full support to the police and assured that those who participated in the violent protests will face justice “very quickly”. He says he supports peaceful protests, but says riots are far from them.

Protesters and police clashed in Bristol at the Enough is Enough protest on Saturday.

Extreme right has demonstrated in Britain since last week’s Monday knife attack. In the Southport attack, three children were killed, in addition to which five children and two adults were injured.

After the shock of the 17-year-old murders of the accused spread lieswho have incited racist and anti-immigration protests.