British Riots | Chairman of JSN: In Finland, publication of the name of a minor suspect would be considered

The British riots|Finnish crime reporting differs from Britain in that more details about the perpetrators are traditionally published in Britain than in Finland.

in Finland there is no absolute ban on publishing the name or other personal information of a suspect in a minor crime, says the chairman of the Public Word Council Eero Hyvönen.

“In Finland, it’s always a case-by-case consideration. There are no absolute prohibitions in the journalist’s instructions to tell the name, even if it is a minor suspected of a crime. In practice, however, care is taken with minors, because they are in a more vulnerable position than adults, and their judgment has not yet developed to the same extent,” says Hyvönen.

According to him, Finnish crime reporting differs from British crime reporting in that in Britain, much more details about perpetrators and also victims are traditionally published than in Finland.

in Britain there was a stabbing on Monday of last week in which three children died. As the suspected perpetrator of the attack is a minor, the British authorities could not, by law, tell, for example, his age or other information immediately upon arrest.

“This shows that special treatment of minors has clearly been considered necessary there,” says Hyvönen.

Some Britons saw this as blacking out information and information vacuum was filled, among other things, with disinformation spread by extreme right-wingers. There have been extensive and violent riots in the country.

The case has aroused criticism of both Finnish and British media in Finland as well.

Member of Parliament of the Coalition Martin Paas according to the perpetrator of the attack, “the background was concealed until social media was so full of speculation that it was necessary to say something to quell the wildest rumours”. According to him, Ilta-Sanomat in its editorial was also guilty of inciting the topic, when the text referred to far-right disinformation as the cause of the riots.

“I have a strong feeling that there has been an attempt to cover up what happened here so that the situation would not get worse,” Paasi told HS, referring to the British media.

in Finland according to the valid journalist’s instructions, ethnic origin, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, conviction, or a characteristic comparable to these should not be brought up in an inappropriate or disparaging manner.

However, the instructions have been changed: in the version coming into effect in the fall, “irrelevant” has been replaced by “marking”.

“Irrelevant can, however, be a very neutral term. Some people have even thought about it in such a way that something can only be told when it is important for the matter,” says Hyvönen.

Hyvönen says that he interprets the change as meaning that more discretion has been given specifically to the deliveries’ own policies.

A good one according to, sometimes sharing information combats rumors and disinformation, which makes it all the more justified. Even in this case, however, the media must ensure that the reporting must not be stigmatizing or degrading.

According to Hyvönen, it is more neutral to share verified and detailed information about the suspect’s background, for example, than to talk about immigration background in general terms. For example, in the British stabbing case, after the identity of the suspected perpetrator was confirmed on Thursday, the media reported that this is born in Cardiff, UK, but his parents were born in Rwanda.

Most British media are committed to try not to reveal the names of the minors in connection with the arrest, in addition to which publication of the name could result in legal sanctions.

However, on Thursday of the same week, in connection with the issuing of murder charges, the British court gave permission to publish the perpetrator’s name after applications from the British media regarding the subject.

The judge who handled the case commented on the British Broadcasting Corporation According to the BBC that he was “aware” of the false information spread about the identity of the person accused of the stabbings. The suspect was baselessly accused of, among other things, being an asylum seeker and a Muslim.

The accused is turning 18 this week, which influenced the court’s decision. After the court’s decision, the accused’s name and background were widely published in the British media.

in Finland the news coverage has also been criticized from the ranks of basic Finns.

Congressman Onni Rostila accused the party newspaper in his Suomen Uutinen column media about “selective color blindness” and racism against whites. Also the chairman of the party, the finance minister Riikka Purra shared column message service in X.

“So the purpose of the media’s activities is not impartial information transmission, but guiding the public to ‘responsible’ thinking”, Rostila evaluates the media in his text.

“The worst thing that can be done to population relations is to build double standards that discriminate on ideological grounds and shout ‘extreme right’ for people’s justified anger,” Rostila wrote.