British Riots | A man was seriously injured in a suspected hate crime during the Belfast riots

The British riots|The rioting has spread to several cities in England and Northern Ireland.

Man was seriously injured during the Northern Ireland riots in Belfast on Monday, a British newspaper The Guardian and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC tell.

According to the police, the victim had injuries to the head, among other things, when the attackers stomped on him. The case is being investigated as a race-related hate crime.

A crowd of tens of people had also thrown bricks and petrol bottles at the police. One police car had caught fire.

In addition, the crowd tried to burn down a supermarket run by a person with an immigrant background, which had been set on fire earlier on Saturday.

Nearly 400 people have been arrested in the riots, which have continued for a week. According to The Guardian, the authorities plan to open 567 new prison places for people arrested during the riots.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accused the participants in the riots of being thugs of the extreme right.

The riots started when a 17-year-old boy born in Britain of Rwandan parents stabbed three girls to death in the town of Southport on Monday last week. In addition, ten people were injured in the attack, eight of whom were children.

Shortly after the incident, false claims about the perpetrator of the attack spread on social media, according to which he was, among other things, an asylum seeker.

Riots have been seen in several British cities in England and in the capital of Northern Ireland, Belfast. Dozens of police officers have been injured in mob attacks.