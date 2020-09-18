LONDON (dpa-AFX) – The British retail sector has more than made up for the slump in sales in the Corona crisis. Sales in August were 4.0 percent above the pre-crisis level in February, as the ONS statistics office announced on Friday in London. Compared to July, sales increased by 0.8 percent, and in August 2019 they rose by 2.8 percent. The numbers were in line with analysts’ expectations.

The crisis record in the UK retail sector is still very mixed. Sales of clothing, for example, are still almost 16 percent below the level of February, when no corona restrictions were in force. Online trading, on the other hand, has seen a real boom since then. Its sales are almost 47 percent higher than before the crisis.