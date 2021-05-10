Rescuers helped a small whale, 3-4 m long, out of the River Thames, located in the UK in southwest London, as reported on Monday 10 May. BBC…

On Sunday evening, people gathered at the Richmond Lock, where the whale was stuck. To applause, rescuers arrived at the scene and dragged the animal to a safer place. So, for several hours, British rescuers attempted to lower him on concrete into the water. Then the veterinarian came to examine the animal and see if it could be released.

According to preliminary information, the whale got stuck on the boat’s rollers. At about 19:00 local time, the animal managed to run aground.

As specified, the whale stuck in the river belongs to a species of congeners called the minke whale – these are the smallest representatives of large whales that grow up to 10 m in length. Animals live in the vastness of the northern Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

